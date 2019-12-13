Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra spreads holiday cheer in Hammond

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Along with the holiday season comes holiday festivities, and attending Christmas-themed performances is just one way to prepare for the season.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performed its annual Yuletide Celebration at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts last Friday, Dec. 6.

The orchestra’s Celebration featured classic Christmas hits like “Jingle Bells” and “Sleigh Ride.” During the finale, Hammond High Magnet School’s student choir joined the musicians with caroling.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra impressed attendees with its quality that night. Ian Hoover, 15, thought the performance was near perfection.

“The best part of the performances was definitely the composition, like how it sounded exactly like a recording, but it was so real,” explained Ian Hoover. “It was just absolutely incredible. I loved it.”

Peggy Hoover, 73-years-old, agreed with Ian.

“I thought it was beautifully done, very professional,” said Peggy Hoover. “I don’t remember it being this good.”

In addition to the orchestra’s sound quality, its song selection also delighted audience members.

“I liked that we had so many Christmas carols because you only hear a small selection in church, but this, you got to hear a live performance; thrilling,” commented Peggy Hoover. “I loved the ‘Stars and Stripes’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ combination. I think that was just exciting because I’ve never heard anything like that before.”

To Peggy Hoover, the performance stirred feelings of excitement for Christmas Day and appreciation for her family.

“It made me more ready,” said Peggy Hoover. “I was kind of dragging a little bit, not wanting to be there yet, and now I’m ready. I enjoyed watching it with my grandchildren and hearing them sing along and enjoy it. That made it extra special.”

For Ian Hoover, Yuletide represented the spirit of the season.

“It made me remember the classics,” explained Ian Hoover. ”It made me remember what Christmas is about.”