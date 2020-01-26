Organizations offer free food along with fellowship

The Catholic Student Association hosts free meals every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church.

Many of the university’s religious organizations provide free lunches throughout the week to all students. Some of these organizations include the Catholic Student Association and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.

These organizations hold weekly or monthly gatherings during the afternoon at their meeting locations. Meals given out are free, provided by the organization’s staff members whose serving hours are typically from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Danielle Magruder, Catholic Student Association president, shared why CSA pairs with Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church parishioners that contribute towards free food for students.

“It’s our community members of the Saint Albert Catholic Church that host these free meal events, and that’s something that has been a tradition before I even started at Southeastern,” said Magruder. “We do it because Saint Albert wants it to be for the students and help those to not pay for meals so that there’s options for all. It’s also important for students to see Saint Albert and meet the community of the church.”

Not only does the organization host free lunch events but also events that provide free meals to students, such as a late-night breakfast during finals week.

Magruder discussed when CSA hosts free lunches during the academic year.

“Free meals are served every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., located at Saint Albert, and it’s during the school year each semester, not during breaks or holidays,” stated Magruder.

Sarah Shoun, student and member of CSA, stated why she believes free food should be served to college students.

“CSA has had such a positive impact on me and my outlook on helping others,” said Shoun. “The free lunch they offer is awesome because you have the opportunity to meet other college students and interact with people in your major. CSA has so many great opportunities from free lunch to helping out the community. The free lunch is especially amazing since it’s offered every week, and it’s a good way to consistently visit people at a fun and inviting place.”

Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church is located on 409 W. Dakota St. in Hammond.

Matt Middlecamp, director of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, described who serves the meals for BCM and what students can expect for most lunches.

“Local churches provide food for BCM’s free lunch events, and they also serve the meals to the students who attend,” stated Middlecamp. “Students can expect a good, home-cooked meal. Recently, meals have been barbecue, taco soup, jambalaya and so much more. Usually, at our large events, we will have some type of food served as well.”

Churches that have participated in the past include Immanuel Baptist, First Baptist of Ponchatoula and Loranger Baptist.

Middlecamp further shared how giving free lunch affects the community as a whole.

“We want to serve the students and share Jesus Christ with them,” explained Middlecamp. “Free lunch allows us to serve those who need it but also allows us the opportunity to share Jesus with our students, and that is a part of our mission.”

BCM begins serving lunches every Thursday at 11 a.m., located on 501 W. Dakota St.

Stop by these organizations during their lunch hours to fuel up on free food throughout this upcoming spring semester.