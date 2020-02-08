Letter to the editor, Feb. 4, 2020 issue

To The Editor:

I fear the Republican Party members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. They are my “nemesis.”

They are much more “conservative” than the Conservative-Republican citizens who they are supposed to represent. When I averaged out the results of several pieces of recent research, I found that about 65% of Americans who identify themselves as Republicans do not want Social Security benefits to be cut. My estimate is that as many as 95% of Republicans in the House and Senate do want to cut Social Security benefits. My research and studies also tell me that at least 50% of them (and perhaps more than this) would love to abolish Social Security and every other federal government social program that helps people, but they will never admit it to the public because they know all too well that most Republican citizens do not believe in that.

Do you realize how many tens of millions of Americans would be devastated if all of these programs were abolished? It scares the dickens out of me.

If you doubt my belief that most Republican members of the House and Senate are secretly cold-hearted, “survival-of-the-fittest” social Darwinists and that the far-right-wing and radical-right-wing are stealthily scamming the American people with their secret conspiracy, then please read the award-winning book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Rise of the Radical Right,” written by 12-time award-winning author and journalist Jane Mayer, and then tell me what you think. Let me add that nothing in this book has ever been successfully refuted.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein