Hammond Regional Arts Center has previously held similar cocktail events to capture the essence of Mardi Gras. This year’s ‘Art of the Cocktail’ event on Feb. 7 will embody a ‘Roaring 20s’ theme.

Hammond Regional Arts Center has previously held similar cocktail events to capture the essence of Mardi Gras. This year’s ‘Art of the Cocktail’ event on Feb. 7 will embody a ‘Roaring 20s’ theme.

Hammond Regional Arts Center has previously held similar cocktail events to capture the essence of Mardi Gras. This year’s ‘Art of the Cocktail’ event on Feb. 7 will embody a ‘Roaring 20s’ theme.

Take a trip to the ‘20s with the HRAC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 7? Send Email Cancel

The Hammond Regional Arts Center will be traveling back in time this week as they host an event dedicated to supporting the arts and local businesses.

Taking place on Friday, Feb. 7 from 7-10 p.m., the HRAC will be hosting its annual ‘Art of the Cocktail’ party. This year, the event will embody the Roaring Twenties. Local bars and restaurants will have the chance to compete as they create signature cocktails for guests to sample.

Tara Bennett, media coordinator for HRAC, described the local impact that the event has on the community.

“Hammond has become a booming city in its own right, and the ‘Art of the Cocktail’ is a sign of it,” expressed Bennett. “We have an amazing array of talent in our local bar and restaurant scene. ‘Art of the Cocktail’ allows them to put their skills to the test.”

This year’s participating bars and restaurants include Our Mom’s, One Thirteen, Cena, Benny’s Place, Boot Hill Bar, Cate Street Seafood Station, Crescent Bar, Mariner’s Inn, Red, White & Brew, Jacmel Inn, Streetside Market and Brady’s.

To emphasize the 20s theme of this year’s ‘Art of the Cocktail,’ guests are encouraged to wear clothes and accessories that pay homage to the era. The HRAC will transform the space to resemble a speakeasy and will be displaying recent artworks.

Bennett showed appreciation for the community’s efforts that are making this event possible and revealed the artwork that will be on display.

“We have a wonderful committee of volunteers from the community who are dedicated to making our event not only look fantastic but run smoothly,” explained Bennett. “We will have the Marjorie Morrison Sculpture Biennial on display for our patrons to view while they enjoy their beverages.”

The event will also have musical entertainment to contribute to the 20s atmosphere. Michael Brothers, instructor of jazz studies, percussion and drumline, will be performing jazz with the Michael Brothers Quartet.

Brothers shared what he enjoys about performing locally and supporting the arts.

“Jazz is very important to me,” said Brothers. “We’ve had a good relationship with the arts center here, and we’re just trying to support them and what they’re trying to do. There’s a very supporting art community in Hammond, and I want to make sure that stays strong.”

Prices for ‘Art of the Cocktail’ are $50 for general admission and $75 for the VIP experience.

Tickets can be purchased online at hammondarts.org or during regular gallery hours. For any further questions, call 985-542-7113.