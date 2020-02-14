Turtle Cove and impacts of coastal wetlands loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Green Talk series partnered with the Sims Memorial Library on Feb. 5 to discuss Turtle Cove and the impacts of coastal wetlands loss in Louisiana.

The event was hosted by Dr. Robert Moreau, professor of biological sciences and manager of Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station, who gave a presentation on environmental issues in Southeast Louisiana.

Angie Balius, reference, outreach and instructional media librarian, explained how the Green Talk series started.

“We have been in partnership with the Green Talk series and the Sustainability Center,” said Balius. “We’ve been partnering for a couple of years now to bring environmental issues into the library and just to provide information and other resources, so we are aware of the issues that we are facing.”

Balius expressed appreciation for the Green Talks as they help spread awareness and gain volunteers within the community.

“It’s been terrific,” said Balius. “Often our Green Talks bring in students, faculty, staff but also people from the community who just want to know more and get involved and find solutions to some of our problems.”

Moreau explained the purpose of Turtle Cove and their initiative.

“The research station is under Southeastern here and on what some of the impact the coastal wetlands lost,” said Moreau. “Coastal wetlands loss is our biggest issue environmentally in this state. We help facilitate a better understanding of the coastal wetlands in southeast Louisiana and we do that in a lot of different ways.”

Turtle Cove supports researchers who study the wetlands and receive assistance from university scientists. They also bring classes to the station, including K-12 public outreach programs and restoration activities.

One of the restoration activities involves deploying used Christmas trees into marshes to help rebuild them.

Moreau shared a way to have a less wasteful and more sustainable Mardi Gras.

“There’s this group called Grounds Krewe that’s really promoting it,” said Moreau. “The types of things they throw are beads made in Belize that are made from palm trees seeds, little packages of coffee, red beans, jambalaya and throwing recyclable cups.”

For more information on Turtle Cove and the Green Talk series, visit southeastern.edu/turtlecove.