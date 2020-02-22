Do not let your brain explode from stress

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is hard to believe, but we are already one month into the spring semester. Around this time, I usually find myself getting a tad overwhelmed by everything that is going on.

Exams, quizzes, assignments and papers seem to stack on top of each other, and I am unable to focus on anything else except all of the work that I have to get done. In times like these, my brain shuts down, and I find myself having to take a step back.

When my life becomes nothing but schoolwork, the stress can get overwhelming. I’m in this situation every semester, and I realize that it is necessary to find time to do something for myself.

Typically, that involves me forcing myself to do something social with my friends or family. Whenever I have a ton of schoolwork to do, I have this nasty habit of pushing everything and everyone out of my life until I finish what I have to do.

Ever since I was in elementary school, my mother always told me that I couldn’t do anything until I finished all of my homework for the night. This was an attitude that I took with me all the way until college. However, I soon discovered during my first semester that this would no longer work for me.

College is obviously very different than high school. The workload is much harder, and it can be overwhelming to try to get it all done in one sitting. Sitting alone in my dorm room trying to get all of my work done makes me feel isolated.

That’s why I usually try to hang out with my friends as often as possible. They really cheer me up when I’m having a bad day. Also, because I hang out with them, my entire day does not solely consist of lectures and me staring at a computer screen typing up assignments.

Getting to see my family helps me a lot, too. I used to commute my freshman year, but since moving onto campus last semester, I don’t get to see my family as much as I used to. I don’t get to go home every single weekend, but I try to go home at least twice a month. Nothing makes me happier during a stressful semester than getting to catch up with my family. I make sure that I have all of my assignments done beforehand so that I can enjoy their company.

Besides spending time with my loved ones, one of my favorite hobbies during a stressful semester is reading before bed. I used to be one of those people that would keep the TV on when they slept. This changed in high school when I learned that watching TV before bed causes sleeping problems. Instead, I started reading. It’s so relaxing for me, and it clears my head after a long day.

School is important, but we cannot let it consume us. College can be very stressful sometimes, and it is so easy to get overwhelmed. Finding time for myself by spending time with friends or family or getting to read a good book prevents the stress of college life from getting to me.

What do you do to destress?

“Read, like, books for pleasure.”

Savannah Landreneaux

Sophomore, Physics

“I live on campus, so I like going home and talking to my mom and hanging out with my family.”

Kylie Ruiz

Freshman, Communication Sciences and Disorders

“I eat, and I sleep.”

Ashley Larry

Freshman, Criminal Justice

“Sleep.”

Jakira Nettles

Freshman, Psychology

“I go to the weight room, or I just have to really take a second to myself and really just count and recuperate myself, just so I can really think on situations without just stressing and cursing.”

Charles Leapheart

Senior, Communication

“I listen to music, I take long night walks, and I meet up with friends.”

Chase Romero

Junior, Art

“I take a nap or a shower.”

Jermaine Thompson

Freshman, Nursing

“Listen to music, chill.”

Kayla Herbert

Freshman, Nursing

