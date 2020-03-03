University gives update on Tinsley Hall renovations

For the past year, Tinsley Hall has been undergoing reconstruction to transform the space into a student resource center. The hall is expected to be finished in Spring 2020.

Renovations to Tinsley Hall are still underway, and the university administration is seeking to complete the finishing touches by the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

Previously a classroom space for subjects such as mathematics, Tinsley Hall will transform into a student activity space and an extension of the Center for Student Excellence.

Kenneth Howe, director of facility planning, explained the expected completion date and described the upgrades being made to the hall.

“The target date is May/June 2020,” shared Howe. “Tinsley is being transformed into a student center that will house the SGA-funded lounge and meeting room, transformed tutoring spaces for both individual and group experiences, renovated bathrooms, plus a reestablished computer lab.”

Lorett Swank, director of the Center for Student Excellence, described what the staff visualizes for the new center.

“Our vision for the space in Tinsley is for us to be able to expand services and to have space that is flexible and student-friendly,” explained Swank.

The CSE is hoping to offer Supplemental Instruction for additional courses, workshops and tutoring for more courses in the new facility.

Swank emphasized the benefits of utilizing future tutoring services at Tinsley Hall.

“First, students that attend five or more tutoring sessions tend to earn an A, B or C at a higher rate than those who don’t take advantage of tutoring,” stated Swank. “Not to mention, the more confidence you have in your ability to do well can be a game-changer when it comes to test time. Tutors can help with that too.”

Swank also shared that the new resources of Tinsley Hall are designed to evolve and accommodate the needs of students.

“In addition to small group tutoring rooms, we will have multi-use spaces that we can adapt depending on student needs, utilizing student input to create an environment that is both welcoming and conductive for learning,” said Swank.

With renovations going according to plan, Howe revealed that a grand opening might be in store.

“The plans have remained consistent,” mentioned Howe. “I am sure there will be a grand opening scheduled, but a date has not been established.”

Howe shared what the administration anticipates for the new space.

“We are looking forward to what this upgraded facility is going to provide for the student experience,” expressed Howe.