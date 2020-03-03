Organizational news: March 3, 2020 issue

Recognized Greek and student organizations, as well as university departments and programs, may submit Organizational News by completing the form available at The Lion’s Roar Facebook page or The Lion’s Roar page on the university website. All submissions will be verified by The Lion’s Roar staff and may be edited for grammar, libel and space considerations. Submissions are due at 10 a.m. the Friday prior to publication.

Catholic Student Association – The Catholic Student Association is an official Southeastern student organization. Membership and participation is open to all students. Participation is a great way to meet students who share your faith-based values and to identify yourself as part of an organized Catholic presence on campus. CSA offers a variety of different activities from one meeting to the next, including prayer, praise and worship, scripture study, service and other fun activities. CSA nights are on Wednesdays during each semester from 7–8 p.m. at St. Albert Catholic Student Center. There is always free pizza and fellowship in conjunction with CSA nights.

Southeastern Christian Association – The Southeastern Christian Association invites you to join us for our weekly Bible study on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Food Court. We’ll have large signs by our table in the food court to help everyone find us. Every Bible study is a group-led discussion centered around topics relevant to college life. We are nondenominational and welcome all Southeastern students seeking a Christian community on campus.

Office of Career services – Join us for a quick 5-10 minutes resume review by one of our Career Services staff members. You must bring a hard copy of your resume with you. No registration is necessary and all reviews are free of charge. Walk-In Resume Reviews are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You may experience a wait time depending on demand. Here’s the info on where and when to find us: Career Services (Student Union Annex Room 2102): March 2-5, 9–11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. March 16-19, 9 11 a.m. and 1–3 p.m. Garrett Hall: March 10, 9–11 a.m. and 1–3 p.m. Science & Technology Building: March 23, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Biz Connect – “Biz-Connect” is our annual, major-specific business career fair, featuring approximately 50 local and national employers seeking to fill available positions within their organizations. The event will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Garrett Hall. “Biz-Connect” is an opportunity for you to establish your presence in the business world, network with potential future employers and learn more about the opportunities available within your specialized field.

JCPenney Suit Up – Career Services is partnering with JCPenney to host the Suit Up event on Sunday, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. that offers up to 60% off on professional attire. Students can also take advantage of the following: staff assistance with fittings, hair and grooming tips from the salon, free mini-makeovers and samples from Sephora. Other discounted items including jewelry, handbags, luggage and more. Students must present a current Southeastern ID to participate. Shuttle services will be available at Pride Hall from our campus to JCPenney and back every 15 minutes.