Football commit fatally shot just weeks after signing on with the university

On Sunday Feb. 23, it was announced that university football commit Terry Delaney was murdered on the 3340 block of O’Neal Ln. in Baton Rouge.

Delaney was 17 years old and chose to sign with the university on Feb. 5 to play on the defensive line.

The 6’3, 317 pound strong side defensive lineman was a standout football star at Tara High School, according to friends and family.

Following the announcement of Delaney’s death, the university’s athletic department released a statement regarding the topic.

“We are extremely saddened by the tragic news of Terry Delaney’s passing,” shared Athletics. “He had a bright future, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

With Delaney set to graduate in May of 2020, he planned to start practicing with the university over the summer in the team’s 2020 fall practice sessions.

The shooting occurred inside of Delaney’s residence near South Harrells Ferry Road.

Tara High head football coach Terry Washington discussed the tragedy, according to The Advocate.

“I’m still in shock,” shared Washington. “I’ve had teachers call me, asking me to please tell them this isn’t true. Terry was a big, fun-loving kid who loved life. In the locker room and on the field, he was our leader.”

Delaney was one of the 25 new signees with the university’s 2020 signing class and one of the 18 in-state signees that the Lions landed.