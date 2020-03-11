Organizational Spotlight: Phi Beta Lambda

Phi Beta Lambda, Future Business Leaders of America, is an on-campus organization for students interested in pursuing a career in business. The organization provides opportunities for students to network and get involved with professionals in the industry.

Chelsey Blank, president of PBL, explained the organization’s presence on campus.

“Phi Beta Lambda is an organization that helps students network and ready themselves for life after college,” shared Blank. “There are opportunities to compete and travel as well. It has been on campus since 1984 and is one of the oldest chapters in Louisiana. Dr. Matt Alford has been the advisor for this organization since 2013.”

As a member of PBL, you can participate in the PBL sponsored activities such as competitive events, projects, career expose, conferences, leadership training and serving as officers on the local, state and national levels of a national organization. Students are eligible to attend the PBL State Leadership Conference every year to further their experience in the industry. Students do not have to be a business major to join.

“We allow anyone to come to our meetings,” said Blank. “All majors are welcome, and we only have a $30 annual fee that is paid in the fall semester if you want to be a member.”

Blank described what the program entails for its members.

“Students can expect to meet professionals and listen to them talk about their journeys,” explained Blank. “It gives students a better understanding of what to expect in life after college. These employees that come to speak show us that they have a life outside of their occupation and how to balance it all. It gives students hope to accomplish their career goals as well as their overall life goals.”

Being the president of PBL, Blank shared her plans for having a successful term.

“This organization has taught me so much about my future and what I want to achieve in life,” explained Blank. “I only have a short time left at Southeastern, so I know to be realistic with planning my goals as president. Therefore, I have a vice president who will be able to carry on these goals after I graduate this May. I hope to see PBL’s membership amount grow and increase attendance with school events. I want this group to be able to compete in state competitions, homecoming, Big Event, etc.”

PBL meetings are held on Tuesdays in Garrett Hall Room 11 from at 5 p.m.