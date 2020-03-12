Grad Fair prepares seniors for commencement

A representative from Candid Campus Pics prepares a student for her cap and gown pictures during Grad Fair. Students could also pick the yearbook and rings during the event.

Graduating seniors had the opportunity to pick up supplies and gather information for graduation in May.

The Alumni Association hosted the 2019 Grad Fair in the Student Union Ballroom from March 10-11. Caps and gowns were available for pick up and several other items, including diploma frames and university merchandise, were available to purchase.

Candid Campus Pics also provided students with the chance to take professional cap and gown photos. Representatives from Balfour gave students the opportunity to order class rings.

Representatives from several university departments and organizations were also available to answer students’ questions about resources they can utilize once they graduate.

Veronica Nguyn, a senior chemistry major, shared how she feels as graduation approaches.

“I feel great,” said Nguyn. “I mean, I am tired mostly from all the stress and stuff and trying to pass all my classes this semester.”

Nguyn also felt that it was convenient for her to have all of these resources available at once.

“I find it mostly pretty convenient,” stated Nguyn. “It is like, all in place and stuff.”

Jazzlynn Boyd, a senior english major, also attended the event and echoed a similar sentiment about graduation.

“So, it is a very exciting time,” shared Boyd. “Especially in this grad fair. Like, I did not feel the excitement really until I got here today.”

Boyd also felt the event was very helpful to her as she looks for future job prospects.

“I think that the event has been very helpful,” said Boyd. “I got to donate today, so that was really exciting. You know, giving to future students, that’s the kind of thing I’m for. I also got to hear about an MBA degree and I haven’t considered that for after graduation, so that’s a great plus. You have all kinds of colleges here giving you advice about what to do.”