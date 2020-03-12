Students celebrate Holi : a festival of colors
Nepalese Student Association at Southeastern organized Holi celebration on Saturday, March 7 in front of the Pennington Student Activity Center. Holi is a festival of colors celebrated in the South Asian culture. Students played with colors and water during the event.
