Students celebrate Holi : a festival of colors

Symiah Dorsey, Staff Reporter|March 12, 2020

Symiah Dorsey/The Lion's Roar

Dipika Ghimire, a junior nursing major, plays with color during Holiday festival organized by the Nepalese Students Association at Southeastern.

Nepalese Student Association at Southeastern organized Holi celebration on Saturday, March 7 in front of the Pennington Student Activity Center. Holi is a festival of colors celebrated in the South Asian culture. Students played with colors and water during the event.

 