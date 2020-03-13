University gives updates on operational changes

The university has given updates regarding the operational changes after the announcement of transitioning from face-to-face classes to remote learning.

Updates for Friday, March 13 are as follows:

Activities directly related to academic courses will be determined by faculty in conjunction with academic departments and colleges. Specific details and plans for each course will be communicated directly with students by 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 16.

All other campus events and activities previously scheduled through April 13, are cancelled.

All Study Abroad programs for this academic year are cancelled.

All university-sponsored travel is cancelled.

The university will continue to send updates to the campus community via email.