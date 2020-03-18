Library remains open but events are cancelled

Several events related to the Sims Memorial Library have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Exhibition Opening at the library on March 16 and the “Let’s Talk Art” lecture presented by Anna Dow at the Contemporary Art Gallery on March 18 have both been cancelled. Neither event has been rescheduled yet.

The Friends of Sims Library also had to cancel their annual Members’ Tea, which was set to take place on March 14.

Eric Johnson, director of Sims Library, released a statement addressing the cancellations.

“Following the example of many other universities as well as museums, Broadway theaters, music festivals and any places and events where sizable crowds would gather with people in close proximity, for the time being Southeastern is curtailing those events that could promulgate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Johnson. “We’ll watch and see when it would be safer to hold our Tea or another similar event at some point in the future.”

Despite these cancellations, the library will remain open and available to students during its usual hours of operation.