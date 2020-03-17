Updates on operational changes, March 17

The university has announced that more precautions will be made to further minimize the on-campus population.

Updates for March 17 are as follows:

Online classes will extend through the end of the semester.

It is very likely that Spring Commencement as currently scheduled will be cancelled.

All non-essential staff should plan to work remotely as soon as possible. Essential staff, as determined by the supervisor, should continue to report to duty.

Student workers and Graduate Assistants are strongly encouraged to work remotely.

“The social distancing and personal protective protocols described in prior campus communications are vital tools in fighting the spread of the coronavirus,” said university President John L. Crain. “It is imperative that each of us ensure that we are following these guidelines.”

University administration asks for the patience and understanding of students, staff and faculty as this situation continues to unfold.

View the president’s message here.