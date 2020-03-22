Keeping up with Miss Southeastern 2020 Janine Hatcher

Janine Hatcher, Miss Southeastern 2020, is halfway through the first semester of her reign. Pictured is Hatcher with her family backstage after being crowned at the pageant on Nov. 22.

On Nov. 22, Janine Hatcher was crowned Miss Southeastern Louisiana University 2020. A tradition dating back to the 1970s, Miss Southeastern is an important fixture on campus. She represents all things green and gold everywhere she goes.

Hatcher launched her reign as Miss SLU on Jan. 22 with the start of the spring semester. Hatcher shared how her first semester has been going thus far.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work in my social initiative, mentorship and visiting schools,” said Hatcher. “Just interviews and doing events and fundraising. It’s been a lot of fun. I receive nothing but support from the community, so I’m appreciative of that. I’m just trying to do everything possible that I can to leave the mark that I want to leave here.”

Hatcher explained that, on top of her work as Miss SLU, she is also enrolled in seven courses at the university. Her days consist of going to classes, interviews, mentorships, visiting schools around the city and much more.

“I stay reenergized and remotivated and encouraged with the things that I’m doing everyday,” said Hatcher. “To push the agenda I’m trying to push, and just being in this role of leadership. It’s been a very rewarding experience.”

Hatcher shared what the most challenging aspect of being Miss SLU has been so far.

“The main thing that would probably be a challenge is—like I said, my schedule is really tight, so making sure that I’m managing my time and that I’m being efficient, being proactive, just doing things,” explained Hatcher. “You know, the night before, doing small things to get myself ready for events I have the next day, and still keeping in mind that studies are a priority.”

While time management and juggling various commitments can be an issue, Hatcher has found the experience to be gratifying. One thing she enjoys most is getting to talk to and encourage Hammond’s youth.

“I love going to the schools and getting to talk to the students and seeing their reactions and hearing things they have to say, getting to see the programs they put on as well,” said Hatcher. “I’m so young myself, but the youth—that’s our future. You have to encourage these students and help them realize that there’s a lot they can do—they have so much potential, and so it’s our job to encourage them and pull out that potential so they can recognize it themselves.”

Hatcher has also been preparing for the Miss Louisiana pageant that will be held in June. She is in the process of setting up mock interviews with different faculty members and practicing impromptu questions with her family.

“This is a lifelong journey,” said Hatcher. “I’m just being the best Janine I can be everyday.”