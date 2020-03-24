Governor announces stay-at-home order

On March 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that went into effect March 23 at 5 p.m. to further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

“In Louisiana, we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,’’ said Gov. Edwards. “As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.”

As stated by the order, Louisiana citizens can:

– Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

– Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

– Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

– Care for or support a friend or family member

– Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise

– Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

– Help someone to get necessary supplies

– Receive deliveries from any business which delivers.

The order instructs people not to go to work unless they are providing essential service as defined by the order. Louisiana citizens should not visit friends or family if there is no urgent need or visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home or other residential care facilities.

A minimum six feet distance from others should be maintained in public settings at all times.