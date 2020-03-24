Instructors’ perspectives on online transition

University students, faculty and staff have had to adapt to daily changes in both their education and lifestyle.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, university courses have transitioned to be 100% online, and campus residents have been advised and encouraged to go home if they are able. Learning routines are changing for students, but teaching routines are also drastically changing for many university instructors.

Christine Mitchell, instructor of English, said that she was more prepared than other teachers may have been because she has been teaching an online technical writing class for at least 10 years in addition to a face-to-face advanced composition class.