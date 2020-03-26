CAB plans to entertain students during campus lockdown

With the outbreak of COVID-19 causing a global pandemic, there have been numerous changes to student life on campus.

Changes include the lock down of buildings across campus, face-to-face classes shifting online, on-campus dining options limited to take out only and student groups not being able to meet. Campus activities have ceased.

Where there barely seem to be any people on campus, what is the Campus Activities Board doing?

Hannah Daniel, a graduate assistant at CAB, shared that despite the challenge, the office is trying to keep in touch with students.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but just like any other challenge, we are getting through it together,” said Daniel. “Communication looks different and there are some unique challenges to overcome, but we are making sure to stay in touch and continue doing what we can for students.”

An Instagram story posted by CAB on St. Patrick’s Day shared that CAB has a special treat in store for students.

“We’re going to give y’all a virtual online version of our Lucky to be a Lion event, stay tuned to our Instagram story on updates on how to get involved and tag us if you do so,” read the story.

Lucky to be a Lion was originally planned to be an event hosted in the Student Union Breezeway, but as gatherings on campus were not allowed due to COVID-19 concerns, CAB shifted the event online in the form of a questionnaire students could fill out at tag the CAB Instagram to be featured on their story.

Students tagged CAB in Instagram stories, telling them why they are proud to be a Lion.

CAB is currently engaging the student population through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. For example, last Thursday on Facebook and Instagram, CAB asked students to send their best quarantine memes in an effort to relieve stress from being stuck in self-quarantine due to the government’s response to the COVID-19 virus spread.

Austin Noel, a senior biological sciences major, engages with students online through Instagram, and he thinks it is very important to show support for the school during a time like this.

“Obviously this is a very frustrating time for students and faculty alike at our campus, and we can’t change the situation of the coronavirus at the moment, but what we can do is show support for faculty and fellow students and try to still feel that connection to our campus even while at home,” said Noel. “I know Southeastern has our best interests at hand and we just have to go along with it, a house divided will fall, we are LionNation and we need to band together as one.”

Noel believes that by creating a strong online presence will serve as a platform to engage students and showcase their Lion pride.

The CAB social media platforms are currently being run by Daniel and Destiny Richardson, a student graphic designer, and they want to hear from students on what events CAB can put on through social media.

According to Daniel, CAB has not finalized any official plans for online events, but is currently working to get those plans in order. Students can expect information of a new CAB event through their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.