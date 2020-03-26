Recitals for music majors cancelled for semester

Music majors are required to have recitals as a part of their curriculum. Due to the transition to online classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, all performances have been cancelled.

Following the procedures put in place by the university, all recitals for music majors will be postponed for the remainder of the spring semester.

Jeffrey Wright, department head of music and performing arts, stated that the recitals are not being replaced with any sort of broadcasted performance.

“No public recitals will be taking place for the rest of the semester,” said Wright. “We will not be broadcasting the recitals.”

Wright explained the department’s plan for junior recitals are set to take place in the fall.

“Our plan for the semester is to encourage all students who were scheduled for a junior recital to take an incomplete and perform their junior recitals early in the fall semester,” said Wright.

Seniors will be turning in a video version of their recital to their professors.

“Students scheduled for their senior recital will make a recording of themselves performing through the repertoire, with the optional use of recorded accompaniment, and submit their video to their applied music instructor,” explained Wright.

To grant seniors a chance to perform, Wright explained that seniors will also have the option to return for a live recital.

“All seniors who will graduate this spring or summer who have to finish their recital requirement this way will be given the option to give a public recital in Pottle Auditorium in the fall even though they won’t necessarily be students anymore,” shared Wright.

Senior music major Cameron Bradley shared his initial reaction when he learned he could not give a live performance of his senior recital this semester.

“So, my professor first asked me if I wanted to do my recital this semester or wait, because technically I have one more semester left,” said Bradley. “He recommended moving it because of the no face-to-face. So, I was okay with it.”

Bradley also shared his thoughts on how this situation will affect graduating seniors.

“The current situation is not good for music majors because recitals require practice with their accompanist, and there’s a recital hearing that usually happens before the actual recital,” commented Bradley. “I wanted to have my recital done before my last semester, but that’s my personal opinion.”

Wright offered some advice for music majors who may be frustrated or upset by the circumstances.

“My biggest piece of advice to recital students, and to all students on campus really, is to breathe and just do the best you can,” said Wright. “We are in an unprecedented situation, and though circumstances are not ideal, your faculty are here to work with you to make you successful. We will get through this.”