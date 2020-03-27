Primary election delay will keep Americans safe

Keeping the polls open directly hinders efforts by federal, state and local governments to stop the spread of COVID-19. The federal government has encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. As anyone who has ever gone to vote is aware that polling locations easily have more than 10 people present at one time.

It also puts older Americans more at risk. Looking at past voting trends, older Americans are more likely to show up to the polls than younger Americans. They are also more likely to volunteer at polling places.

Considering that one of the main reasons we are encouraged to stay home is to protect this demographic, not delaying these elections is extremely counterproductive.

Granted, according to a news article “Polling places moved from nursing homes; other changes amid coronavirus concerns” published by ABC News, the states that still held their primaries did take precautions to try to avoid the spread of the virus.

In Florida, for example, polling places that were located in nursing homes or assisted living homes were moved to other areas. Voting-by-mail and early voting was strongly encouraged in Arizona and Illinois. Additional cleaning supplies were also placed at all polling places and efforts were made to limit contact between volunteers and voters.