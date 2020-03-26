SGA releases election application packets

The Student Government Association has released their application packets for all positions, including president, vice president, chief justice and senator positions. Applications will be submitted electronically since students are advised to stay off of campus for the remainder of the semester.

Due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, many university faculty and staff are now working from home. In addition, all classes have been moved to online.

Despite the transition to online classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, the Student Government Association has released the election packets for each position.

Leah Cross, chief justice of SGA, mentioned that students can run for any position within SGA.

“All positions are available which are SGA President, SGA Vice President, SGA Chief Justice and Senator positions for each college,” said Cross.

Cross explained the requirements for any student who wishes to run in the election.

“Candidates running for Student Government Association must have maintained a semester and cumulative grade point average of 2.50,” stated Cross. “It is open to any major and any classification.”

In addition to these requirements, Cross also mentioned that student candidates must be in good academic and behavioral standing.

“Candidates must be free of any academic probation,” said Cross. “Candidates must be free of any disciplinary actions, defined here as having an open or unresolved case with the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability, as well as being free from any pending disciplinary sanctions administered by the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability.”

Applications must be submitted electronically. The application packets are available on the SGA page of the university’s website.

“The packets will now be submitted through email to [email protected] by Friday, March 27 by 12:30 p.m.,” explained Cross. “Now that everything is online and we have posted on social media about the changes, students should have access even if they went home.”

Cross encouraged students to turn in applications even though they are not going to be on campus for the rest of the semester.

“These are hard times for everyone, but don’t let this discourage you from running for office,” said Cross. “You can do this. As the election chair, I am here for anyone who has questions. If anyone has questions or concerns, students can email [email protected]”