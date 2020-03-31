North Oaks Hospital preparing for COVID-19

North Oaks Health System, a community hospital organization, has made several efforts to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for a potential onslaught of new patients.

As COVID-19 puts a strain on resources for healthcare facilities, North Oaks Hospital in Hammond is preparing to treat further community spread of the virus through policy changes, event cancellation and testing measures. However, like other hospitals around the U.S., North Oaks is facing a shortage of supplies required to treat an increasing amount of patients.

According to North Oak’s website, the hospital has moved to a no-visitor policy to help contain community spread and save personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. There are certain exceptions to the new visitor policy, such as pediatric patients, end-of-life care, laboring patients and same-day surgery patients.

According to Robert Peltier, chief medical officer at North Oaks, if a patient has a disease that requires no-contact isolation protocol, such as someone who tests positive for COVID-19, North Oaks will not allow visitors for those patients.

Like many other healthcare facilities in the U.S., North Oaks is experiencing shortages of the necessary equipment used to protect healthcare workers, such as gowns, gloves and N-95 masks.

Peltier commented on the shortage of supplies in an interview on KAJUN 107.1 FM.

“Everybody knows that there’s a lot of protective equipment supply chain issues currently, and we’re no different than anyone else,” said Peltier. “We’re feeling the effects of not only increased usage but, more importantly, the lack of being able to replenish our supplies.”