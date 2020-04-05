Restaurant restrictions: a small price to pay for safety

Recently, I’ve noticed that many people are upset about some of the restrictions that have been imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest restrictions is that restaurants have been temporarily closed for dine-in.

For me, it’s not a very big deal since I don’t really go out much, which has been even more so in the case of the quarantine. For the past week, I’ve stayed home the entire time, only really leaving to go on walks and for groceries. I think that since most people can cook their meals, the dine-in experience is a small sacrifice for a big cause that can really go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus.

I think that with all of the options and alternatives to dine-in eating, there’s no reason for people to really be upset. Since the start of the coronavirus panic, I’ve still seen the ice cream truck, sno-ball stands and food trucks where they usually are during the summers. More businesses than people realize are still open. I’ve seen many restaurants with signs on their storefronts trying to tell people that they are still doing takeout, drive-thru or delivery orders. I think if people really need food, there are still plenty of options out there.

Even with all of the alternatives, the ban is serving its purpose. Sales for restaurants have been cut up to 70%, which is exactly what the rule was trying to do. A business shouldn’t have to go under because of the rule though, and for all of the restaurant employees who have lost hours, there will likely be compensation for them. The small business owners and people that work in these establishments are the ones who are really struggling. The burden is not on the consumer.

I think people should take this time as a chance to try out cooking, save money by not going out and try some of the stands and food trucks that have popped up. While some businesses are forced to make cuts, there will always be a new niche to fill the market. People should take advantage of food delivery services like Grubhub or Waitr to enjoy some of their favorite local restaurants. For those who really want their fix of restaurant food, there are still options.

My recommendation is to stay home as much as possible. When you do go out, don’t go in a large group and don’t all meet up to eat together somewhere else because that’s just another group gathering that raises the chances of the virus spreading. Just take advantage of your options with your family.

Anyone who really believes that the ban on dine-in restaurants is too excessive or unnecessary is who doctors would call “wrong.” These measures are such a small price to pay when the situation is this serious and the alternatives are abundant and convenient.