How student-athletes maintain momentum during pandemic

The enforcement of social distancing has put a halt to all university athletics, leaving student-athletes with no choice but to adjust their lifestyles.

With the progression of the coronavirus outbreak, workout facilities on and off campus are closed until further notice. These limited resources have pushed student-athletes to find ways to stay fit and motivated within the parameters of their homes.

James Benson, sophomore track runner, explained how the closure of gyms has impacted his workouts and how he has adapted his routine.

“With the season being over, I was going to lift weights a lot, trying to get stronger that way, but that definitely messed up my plans,” mentioned Benson. “I was working out earlier. I was doing agility stuff, going up and down the streets, doing accelerations and jump ropes.”

Sophie Daigle, junior cross country and distance runner, shared that she has incorporated home exercises.