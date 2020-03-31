Student tests positive for COVID-19

A campus notice was sent to the university community stating that a resident of Taylor Hall has tested positive for COVID -19.

According to the Student Notice’s mass email, the student is believed to not have been on campus since March 21. The university is currently working with regional health officials and communicating with Taylor Hall residents to take proper measures.

“​This is one of the reasons Southeastern moved quickly to transition to remote classes and work, limit social gatherings, encourage social distancing, and encourage residential students who could do so to return home,” mentioned the notice. “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff was and remains our primary concern.”

Everyone is urged to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order. Information on the order can be found ​here.

Information on prevention tips and safety measures can be found here.