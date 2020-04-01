Grades to be accommodated for Spring 2020 semester

The university has made changes in grading policy for the Spring 2020 semester. The deadline for withdrawing from classes has been extended to May 26, 2020.

The university has made accommodations to grading system to address the changes made due the pandemic.

On March 31, the university sent mass mail regarding changes in grading policy for Spring 2020 semester.

The deadline for classes withdrawal has been extended to 5:30 p.m. on May 26, 2020.

The major changes, according to the email, are as follows:

Deadlines for removing an Incomplete grade “I” have been extended. Undergraduate students with an “I” will be given until Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 to finish the work. Graduate students with an “I” will be given an extension of 60 days beyond the current deadline.

“I” grades assigned in Spring 2020 will not be calculated in the GPA.

In addition to the normal circumstances for assigning an “I” grade as indicated in the current policy, faculty may also assign “I” grades to students who were passing the course at the time remote delivery began (March 18), but were unable to complete course requirements due to inadequate technology or other circumstances beyond the student’s control. Faculty should feel reasonably confident that requirements can be completed by dates indicated above before considering an “I” grade. The final decision for awarding an “I” grade rests with the faculty member.

Faculty members are required to letter grades by May 18. After teachers post the grades, students have an option to keep the posted letter grade or change it to a “W.” Undergraduate students can change their letter grades to a “P” if they have a “C” or higher. Graduate students can get a “P” if they have a “B” or higher.

If students do not complete their course work by the deadline, “I” will convert to an “F.”

The university will include a transcript note “Semester of Pandemic” on all academic transcript to note the circumstances of the Spring 2020 semester.