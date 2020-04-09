University Bookstore continues to serve campus via online shopping options

Along with most offices on campus, the university’s bookstore has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bookstore still continues to operate its online storefront and is offering free shipping on all items.

Along with most university offices, the bookstore has been closed for the remainder of the semester. However, its digital storefront continues to operate and has been unaffected by the outbreak. Because of the closure of the bookstore, free shipping is available for all items until further notice.

Cathy Hemel, bookstore manager, elaborated on the changes the bookstore has made to accommodate students during the quarantine.

“The bookstore continues to offer online orders and is currently providing free shipping for all orders with no minimum purchase required,” said Hemel. “We also have a link on the online storefront for students to take advantage of free digital books.”

In addition to providing free shipping on all products, the bookstore has also kept up its communication efforts with students, faculty and other customers.

“The University Bookstore has been responding to all emails and phone calls from students daily,” shared Hemel.

One major adjustment that students will have to make due to the bookstore’s closure is the purchase of senior class rings.

In previous semesters, graduating seniors were able to order their class rings from representatives at Balfour at the bookstore. However, this semester’s graduating seniors had the opportunity to order their class rings at the 2020 Grad Fair held shortly before the bookstore’s closure.

Hemel encourages seniors who have yet to order their class rings to visit Balfour’s website.

The online storefront was established before the stay-at-home order was issued. However, it is now the only option for customers who want to purchase official university merchandise.

Despite the increase of people using the online store, Hemel emphasized that there are currently no plans to change what items are available or the priority of items shipped.

“We are offering free shipping, but there is no priority given to orders,” noted Hemel. “Orders are shipped daily.”

For updates concerning the bookstore’s operations throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, follow Auxiliary Services on social media.