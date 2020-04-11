Alumni Center launches new website

The Alumni Center has launched a new version of their website. The new site was created in hopes of being more user-friendly.

In hopes of allowing users to better engage with their website, the university Alumni Center has created a new, reorganized website. The change came after the Alumni Center wanted to make the site more user-friendly and easier to navigate.

Olivia Graziano, associate director of alumni programming, commented on the reasoning behind the launch of a new website.

“The biggest reasoning behind the new site was to enhance the user experience,” said Graziano. “People are continuously viewing content in new ways, so it’s increasingly important that our site reads well and remains aesthetically pleasing across all platforms.”

The site comes with a new layout that more closely resembles the university’s homepage as well as multiple layout tabs to assist in navigation.

Graziano commented on what is different from the old website.

“The major differences users will notice is that our site is now extremely user-friendly and it’s been reorganized,” explained Graziano. “Many of our pages have been moved, edited or combined to make navigation a breeze. Users will also find that our application forms are now available to be filled out and submitted online. No more printing and scanning.”

Graziano highlighted the benefits the Alumni Center hopes the new website will bring.

“We believe people will continue to use the site for membership, donation, education and registration purposes, but within that traffic, we are expecting that alumni will enjoy their experience on the site and engage with it a bit longer,” said Graziano.

Aside from the launch of the new website, the Alumni Center is currently in the process of electing a new board of directors and taking applications for graduates interested in joining the Gold Council.

For more information, visit their website http://www.southeastern.edu/alumni_donors/alumni_assoc/ or email them at [email protected]