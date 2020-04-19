T-Mobile accommodating clients during the pandemic

Multiple businesses and companies have had to close down or pause all of their services to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, there are companies such as T-Mobile that are extending their services and adding benefits to help lighten the load for their customers. The phone company has made some accommodations for its customers who already pay for specific wireless plans.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, released the first statement on March 13 on their website updating its users on what they planned to do during this time of uncertainty.

“We have taken extra steps to ensure that our network continues to perform and meet increased demand including; Spectrum sharing agreements with Comcast, DISH and others to deliver a 58% increase in capacity of our 600 MHz spectrum coverage. We’ve also implemented plans to expand roaming access for Sprint customers to support their needs as well,” said Sievert.

The phone company plans to ensure that all current T-Mobile customers on plans that have data are provided with unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days.

“We are also providing additional mobile hotspot data, offering Lifeline partners more data and increasing the data allowance for schools and students using EmpowerED over that same period of time,” stated Sievert.

Advertisement

The T-Mobile website explains the following benefits in detail.

“All current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers as of March 13, who have legacy plans without unlimited high-speed data will get unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming). Starting March 20, providing T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on smartphone plans with hotspot data an additional 20GB of smartphone mobile hotspot (10GB per bill cycle for the next 60 days) for each voice line. (T-Mobile Connect excluded). Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month through May 13, 2020. Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month through May 13,” according to the website.

They are also offering free international calling for all current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to landline and mobile numbers in many severely impacted countries.

Although the spread of the virus continues to extend the lockdown, T-Mobile released more statements on April 6 and 9, informing its users of their statistics due to the help they are providing.

To find more information on how you may be getting a helping hand from T-Mobile, visit their website at t-mobile.com.