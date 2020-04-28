Louisiana COVID-19 numbers grim but improving

As of April 27, the number of worldwide COVID-19 cases is 3 million with over 200,000 deaths. In the United States alone, there are 1 million cases and over 56,000 deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Louisiana, over 27,000 cases were reported with over 1,600 deaths.

On Tuesday, April 14, Governor John Bel Edwards commented on the largest spike of deaths in Louisiana from that day.

“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started, and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000,” said Edwards. “That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.”

56.25% of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana are from African Americans, with white residents following along at 34.34%. The most common underlying conditions are hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The age group with the most cases in Louisiana is between 50-59, with 4,845 cases and 131 deaths. The 70 and over group had the most deaths with 850, but with 4,323 cases.

On April 6, a one-day-old baby died following complications of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Advertisement

A total of 1,701 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, and 265 patients require ventilation in Louisiana.

201 adult residential facilities in Louisiana, including nursing homes, have COVID-19 cases. Over 2,000 cases have been reported with a total of 403 deaths of residents in those facilities.

On Monday April 27, Orleans parish reported no COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 37 days.

On April 17, President Trump announced new guidelines to open the country. The plan is split up into three phases.

Phase one would be to open up gyms, theatres and restaurants with strict social distancing guidelines. Phase two would allow schools and bars to open up with limited occupancy. Phase two would also allow nonessential travel. Lastly, phase three would have all stay at home orders lifted, with social distancing still being practiced in public. Employers and employees would be able to return to work.

In a press conference on April 20, Gov. Edwards issued an order on non-emergency medical procedures that were presumed on April 27, including dental visits, medical visits and surgeries. Facilities would have to have strict guidelines to be able to see patients, including firm social distancing rules and possible testing for coronavirus symptoms in the facilities.

The governor hopes that Louisiana will meet re-opening requirements soon.