Ring Ceremony date still not set in stone

The ring ceremony is a tradition that celebrates a graduating student's accomplishments. Now that classes are online, the ceremony may have to be conducted virtually.

The Southeastern Ring is a symbolic item that represents a student’s four or more years of hard work.

Due to the university’s closure, however, graduating seniors and family members may be concerned about the Ring Ceremony and how it will be held.

Michelle Biggs, executive director of alumni relations, explained that the administration is still determining a way to conduct the ceremony.

“We are currently looking at several options for our Ring Ceremony,” said Biggs. “Whether that will be a virtual ceremony or special recognition of and communications to our ring recipients is undetermined at this point.”

Biggs emphasized that, at this point, things are changing daily.

However, the Alumni Association has partnered with Balfour to ship class rings directly to the students at no extra cost.

Advertisement

“We are working with our ring provider, Balfour, to ship the rings directly to the students,” explained Biggs. “We want them to have the rings as soon as possible, so they can wear them with pride and celebrate all their accomplishments.”

The class rings will be insured and shipped via USPS, and a signature will be required upon delivery. To receive their ring, all a student has to do is confirm their shipping address.

Biggs mentioned that one resource that has proven to be successful is Southeastern Connect, a networking and mentoring platform meant only for the university’s alumni.

“I encourage our graduating seniors to join the platform at southeasternconnect.org and to reach out to alumni in their field of interest for career advice and assistance in their job search,” said Biggs.

Over a thousand alumni are on the platform, and Biggs shared that they are eager to mentor or provide guidance to students. She encouraged graduating seniors to take advantage of the opportunity.

While the Ring Ceremony’s status is currently unknown, the Alumni Office is still developing ways to virtually connect with alumni and provide ways for them to connect with one another.