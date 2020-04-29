Crime Log – April 28, 2020 Issue

Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.

3/24/2020 at 3:30 P.M. – Computer Science and Technology Building Lot – Burglary

4/3/2020 at 3:33 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Welfare Concern

4/5/2020 at 9:40 P.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass

4/6/2020 at 2:10 A.M. – West Dakota Street – Traffic Complaint

4/10/2020 at 2:35 A.M. – University Avenue – Disturbing the Peace by Fighting (x2)

4/12/2020 at 8:28 A.M. – East Stadium – Suspicious Activity

4/13/2020 at 9:39 P.M. – Textbook Rental Lot – Possession of Marijuana

4/16/2020 at 7:26 P.M. – Hammond Hall – Possession of Marijuana

4/17/2020 at 9:38 P.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations

4/19/2020 at 7:25 AM – Pennington Center Lot – Hit and Run