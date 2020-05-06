Crime Log – May 5, 2020 Issue
Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.
4/23/2020 at 2:18 A.M. – North Oak Street – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Mushrooms, Possession of Methamphetamines, Traffic Violations
4/26/2020 at 10:58 A.M. – Baseball – Lot Fire
4/26/2020 at 7:47 A.M. – Southeastern Oaks – Criminal Damage to Property
4/27/2020 at 9:42 P.M. – North Oak Street – Possession of Marijuana
