Adeyemi-Berglund selected third to Stampeders

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund celebrates a sack in the 2018 matchup against Louisiana State University. The Lions lost to the Tigers 31-0 to fall to 0-2.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Canadian native from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, did something a university football player has never done before.

Adeyemi-Berglund was the first-ever Lion selected in the Canadian Football League, drafted to the Calgary Stampeders in the first round with the third overall pick in the 2020 CFL draft.

The defensive end shared how his football journey is a little bit different than others.

“I was actually a late bloomer,” shared Adeyemi-Berglund. “I started playing my sophomore year and I kind of taught myself. I fell in love with the game instantly.”

The 6’2” 250-pound defensive end shared how he and his agent were focusing on CFL teams rather than NFL organizations.

“I didn’t have a lot of NFL teams reach out to me or my agent,” explained Adeyemi-Berglund. “We were more focused on the CFL in terms of my future this coming season.”

Adeyemi-Berglund explained how much his draft stock changed since the Lion’s season ended.

“I wasn’t even ranked in December, which didn’t sit well with me, but my stock started to rise little by little, and it started to sit better with me,” shared Adeyemi-Berglund. “I went from unranked to being drafted third overall.”

The 2019 university alumni shared his experience of being in his hometown, where he was watching the draft when his name was called out.

“I was watching the draft with my family in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada where I am from,” said Adeyemi-Berglund. “It was truly amazing and I am so grateful to be able to share that feeling with the people I love.”

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the CFL has suspended all operations, affecting how players meet and practice; Adeyemi-Berglund shared how he is meeting with the Stampeders.

“Everything in terms of training camp and the date the season is starting is up in the air right now,” said Adeyemi-Berglund. “So there is no immediate date for when practice starts. We are doing virtual meetings right now going over playbook stuff.”

The Stampeders’ first scheduled game is a preseason matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on May 30.