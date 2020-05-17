At-home photography trends rise in popularity

Freshman marketing major, Abby Cramond, partakes in an at-home photo shoot trend, taking photos with her mirror outside.

Across various social media platforms, at-home photography trends have been gaining traction amongst users.

Even in the midst of quarantine, the mundanity of staying inside every day is not enough to stifle students’ creativity. The trends encourage users to get creative with their surroundings and use common household items such as pillows and mirrors.

Abby Cramond, freshman marketing major, posted a mirror photo shoot on Instagram. She shared what motivated her to do her own at-home photo shoot in her backyard.

“It was the current trend to do,” explained Cramond. “I am an Instagram addict, so I like to hop on the trends immediately.”

For those wanting to do an at-home photo shoot themselves, Cramond mentioned that planning ahead can prevent inconveniences.

“When doing my shoot, it was just an impulsive decision,” said Cramond. “I was lucky about it because the next few days after that, it was rainy and gloomy. So, check the weather if you want to take pictures outside.”

Cramond emphasized the benefits of getting dressed and taking photos, including motivation to stay productive and on top of her schoolwork.

“Honestly, after that shoot, I started getting dressed up more and more each day,” expressed Cramond. “It helps motivate me to be more productive during the day and keeps me focused when doing schoolwork.”

Alexis Sparacello, senior communication major, explained that she and her sister wanted to switch up their everyday routine.

“My sister and I were tired of doing the same thing every day,” said Sparacello. “So, we decided to get creative and take some pics.”

Sparacello explained that an at-home photo shoot can be a positive self-esteem boost to its participants.

“Getting dressed up and striking a pose is fun for those participating, and it puts a smile on our faces,” said Sparacello.

The trends are revealing that it is possible to complete a high-quality photo shoot in the comfort of one’s home, free of charge. Sparacello shared that she believes the number of people going to professional photographers will not decrease, however.

“No, I don’t think people will start taking their own pictures—maybe when it comes to being creative and wanting to bring joy to the soul,” said Sparacello. “But I believe people still want that professional touch when taking pics.”

Sparacello went on to share some tips on how to make the most out of an at-home photo shoot.

“Be different, stand out,” said Sparacello. “Do something out of the ordinary and dress to your liking. Laugh a lot, and the pictures will turn out better than ever expected.”

Gabrielle Ybarzabal, senior communication major, explained that she enjoys doing at-home photo shoots either by herself or with her sister.

“It’s a fun way to be creative and create cool content,” expressed Ybarzabal. “I saw a lot of people doing quarantine photo shoots at home, which inspired me to try it out as well.”

Ybarzabal expressed the personal benefits she has reaped from dressing up for photoshoots.

“For me, it’s a great way to feel good about myself,” said Ybarzabal. “Just getting dressed up helps me feel more confident. Especially during quarantine, it can be difficult to stay sane while staying inside all day. It’s a fun and easy activity to do and helps release some creative energy.”

Ybarzabal mentioned that anyone wanting to do an at-home photo shoot should go for it. The results may come out better than ever expected.