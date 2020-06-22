SGA offers applications for open positions

Students volunteer during the 2019 Big Event organized by the Student Government Association. Currently, SGA has applications available for students to fill up different positions for all the three branches.

The Student Government Association is offering applications for students to apply for open positions to serve for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students have the opportunity to apply for various positions in all three branches of SGA.

Applicants must send a resume and headshot to [email protected] and fill out an application available on the university’s website.

The Executive Branch is looking to fill nine positions on the Executive Cabinet: Chief of Staff, Executive Assistant to the President, Director of Financial Affairs, Director of Communications and Marketing, Director of Traditions, Director of Campus Outreach, Director of Programming and Special Projects, Director of Leadership Development and Director of Governmental Affairs.

The Legislative Branch has open seats for representatives from the Colleges of Business, Education, Science and Technology, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

The Judicial Branch is in search of justices to fill its Student Supreme Court.

All positions will be appointed by the SGA president, and the representatives will be required to attend weekly meetings for their respective branches.

L’Oreal Williams, president of SGA, elaborated on the qualifications that each nominee must meet in order to apply.

“Those wishing to apply for open SGA positions must be in good academic standing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and free of disciplinary probation,” explained Williams. “Each branch has more specific requirements for prospective members wishing to apply.”

After applicants submit their application with their resume and a headshot, the most suitable candidates will be called for an interview.

“After completing those steps, applicants may receive an interview from the head of their prospective branch,” said Williams. “Members will be selected based on their qualifications and commitment to serving the student body. Once selected to be a part of SGA, each student leader will be responsible for taking on the duties of their position.”

Williams encouraged students to consider applying for these open positions.

“By joining student government, you can enhance your leadership skills, work with a diverse group of students and have a more substantial impact on your college experience,” shared Williams. “We always encourage students to apply for SGA, particularly those that are willing to bring about change and better the college experiences of our fellow Lions. It is our rightful duty to allow students to know that they can be a voice and advocate on behalf of other students.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m.