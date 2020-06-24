University Health Center is open

The UHC remains open and encourages students to use their facilities. Currently, UHC is seeing students in the clinic or through telemedicine appointments.

The University Health Center, located on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus, is available to all enrolled university students. For the enrolled students, services are free of charge because students pay for the Health Center in semester dues. However, the UHC charges students a small fee for testing and immunizations.

During the summer semesters, the UHC is open from Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed on Fridays. During the fall and spring semesters, the UHC has available appointments Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Currently, the UHC is seeing students in the clinic or through telemedicine appointments. Telemedicine is health-related services delivered by the means of telecommunication technologies. Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must schedule a telemedicine appointment. Below is a list of COVID-19 symptoms.

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fever or chills

Pain or pressure in the chest

Cough

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Students who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and make an appointment to be seen in the clinic must wear a mask.

All appointments, including telemedicine/virtual visits, are made online at the UHC’s webpage, https://www.southeastern.edu/admin/health_ctr/. Also located on the UHC’s webpage are a list of services provided and prices for those services. At your appointment time, it is important that you bring the appropriate paperwork (located online) and your student ID. If you are receiving a service that requires a small fee, the payment method is through your Lion’s Lagniappe account on your student ID. You can load money in your lagniappe account by visiting www.southeastern.edu/lagniappe.

To keep up to date with what is going on at the UHC, be sure to follow us on our social media platforms. If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected] or give us a call at 985-549-2242.

The social media handles are as follows: Southeastern Louisiana University Health Center for Facebook, @Southeastern_healthcenter for Instagram and @Healthy_Lions for Twitter.