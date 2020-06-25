Inappropriate+social+media+post+under+investigation

The university is investigating allegations made against a staff member after it was revealed that an insensitive social media post was made.

The issue was addressed on Twitter on Thursday, June 25.

“Today Southeastern became aware of inappropriate social media posts that were potentially made by one of our staff members,” the university tweeted. “Such use of social media is not reflective of our core values. Southeastern will move quickly to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

A student-athlete was also dismissed earlier this month after posting racial comments on social media.

Jay Artigues, director of athletics, released a statement on June 6 where he said that the university athletic team will not tolerate racism.

“We have discovered a social media post by a student-athlete that directly contradicts the values of Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics,” said Artigues. “Southeastern Athletics will not tolerate racism of any kind. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism or prejudice in any form. The student-athlete has been dismissed effective immediately.”

Further information about the student-athlete has not been released by the university.