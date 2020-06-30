Students reflect on how COVID-19 affected summer plans

Despite a gradual ease of restrictions around the country, an increase in COVID-19 cases have required students to adjust their summer plans.

For students, summer is usually a relaxing time marked by vacations, internships and other leisurely activities.

This summer, however, the ongoing threat of COVID-19 has forced students to take precautions and avoid their usual summertime activities. Despite the gradual ease of restrictions in Louisiana, several businesses remain closed, including movie theaters, water parks and amusement parks.

These changes have been difficult for Kristine Brown, a junior early elementary education major, who has had to adjust several of her plans.

“I have had to move out of state and away from school,” said Brown. “I was originally going to take summer classes on campus with friends, but now I’m taking my classes online, and it is much harder.”

Typically, Brown uses the summertime as an opportunity to spend time with her godchildren. However, she explained that the current restrictions have made this more difficult.

“I have not been able to take my god kids to water parks, state parks or even to the movies, and I feel like I am losing my time with them,” shared Brown.

Brown shared that her summer has been stressful so far.

“My normal summers are spending time with my god kids and going to the movies and beach,” said Brown. “Now, I am taking summer classes and am in quarantine, and it is difficult to watch people enjoy life, but I am not willing to take that chance as I have high-risk family members.”

Max Cole, a junior computer science major, has also had to make some adjustments to his summer plans but shared that he is still able to travel.

“Due to the virus, I have been able to travel more due to being able to complete all of my course work online as I travel,” said Cole.

Cole explained that despite everything that has happened, he is still enjoying his summer.

“My summer has been the best summer actually,” shared Cole. “Classes have been significantly easier and less stressful along with providing me more time for hobbies and exercise.”

Jordan Armand, a junior business administration major, shared what he has done during the summer so far.

“My summer has just been alright, trying to keep myself somewhat busy by teaching myself new skills, playing video games on some days, taking a summer class and attempting to hang out with friends,” said Armand. “I still go to church on Sundays.”

Armand said that he would normally plan a vacation, but this year he was unable to due to the restrictions on travel.

“I thought I could maybe go to Dubai, Hawaii, but they’re on lockdown,” shared Armand. “Well, maybe something local like Florida or Alabama or something, but there are cases spiking and my only worry is that I carry the coronavirus back to elder family members.”

Despite everything that has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have found ways to stay positive.

“I have been making new crafts and talking to more people online via Facebook groups which have helped me to stay positive,” said Brown. “I have also made a list of all the things I want to do once all of this is over.”

Cole shared that he has found more time to communicate with friends and take on new hobbies.

“Overall, despite the tragic nature of it, this has been the least stressful and possibly most enjoyable summer I have had,” said Cole.

Armand shared that he has been keeping busy by taking on clients at his private business, continuing to go to church and trying not to dwell on negative news.

“I try not to watch the news,” said Armand. “It is too depressing. Thinking about positive things helps alleviate some of the stress of the coronavirus, riots and everything else in between.”

Classes for the fall semester resume on Monday, August 17. The university plans on having students back on campus for the upcoming semester.