University Bookstore reopens with new guidelines and new products

After providing online service and curbside pickup facility for the past few months, Univeristy Bookstore has resumed its normal operations.

The University Bookstore recently reopened its on-campus operations for customers while maintaining its curbside pickup and online shipping options.

Bookstore hours are from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and curbside pickup is available during those same times.

Robin Parker, director of marketing and strategic initiatives, explained that the week of June 22 was the first week the bookstore opened for customers to visit and shop in-store.

“That being said, our store sales obviously declined while the store was unopened,” said Parker. “Our online sales have been robust during this time. Like everyone else, we are looking forward to eventually resuming normal operating hours of business. However, we will only do so as allowed by the university as the phased return to campus is rolled out.”

Parker described the changes the bookstore has implemented to abide by the health and safety guidelines released by the university.

“Customers will notice a few changes, including six-feet space markers, that have been put into place with the safety of our customers in mind,” said Parker. “Our employees are required to wear masks, and we encourage our customers to do so as well.”

Advertisement

When shopping online, customers have two delivery methods to choose from: curbside pickup and ship to an address. With an order of $65 or more, shipping is free. Curbside pickup is free no matter the cost of the order, and Parker described what the option entails.

“All customers do is simply place their order online and select the option for curbside pickup,” stated Parker. “They will receive the email that their order is ready for pickup which will include pickup instructions.”

In addition to the new in-store guidelines for employees and customers to follow, the bookstore is also selling a new product, both in-store and online: face coverings.

Parker stated that the face coverings will be sold until further notice.

“With the campus requiring face masks of everyone on campus, we expect a high demand,” said Parker. “We have already seen a high demand for the product.”

Available coverings include regular masks, bandanas and neck gaiters. Prices for face coverings range from a single mask for $8 to $33 for a pack of six. Coverings come in different colors as well as designs containing the university logo.

School supplies, apparel, gifts and more are available 24/7 at www.bkstr.com/selouisianastore. Additional questions and information can be directed to [email protected].