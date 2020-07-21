Southeastern Livingston Center seeks to improve education and quality of life

Southeastern Livingston Center, located at Walker, Louisiana, works to improve the level of education and quality of life of people in Livingston Parish. The Southeastern Livingston Center serves through Family Resource Center, Community Music School, university credit course and other services.

The Southeastern Livingston Center works with the core mission to improve the level of education and quality of life for the citizens of Livingston parish.

The center serves a wide range of ages, from preschool to post-retirement, with educational programs to target each stage throughout their lifespan.

Krystal Hardison, interim director, has been an educator at the university for more than twenty years.

“It has been so exciting to develop new programming and partner with the Livingston Parish school system and other community resources throughout the parish to help promote life-long learning,” expressed Hardison.

The Family Resource Center provides resources that will assist and engage families with their children’s education. The offered programs range far and wide. For example, a dual language preschool class operates at the center, allowing children to become bilingual in both English and Spanish.

“This is a collaborative effort with Southeastern College of Education, Livingston Parish Public Schools and Livingston Head Start,” explained Hardison.

In addition, Southeastern’s Community Music School offers private lessons in voice, piano and violin to all age groups.

According to the university website, “Located within the Pottle Music Building on Friendship Circle, the students of the CMS enjoy the same advantages of Southeastern’s own music students.”

At the center’s Walker location, college course credits from the university are also offered.

“In addition to our tech fee computer lab, the Livingston Center has wireless internet access and areas for studying or meeting with classmates for group projects,” said Hardison. “Our Livingston Parish location helps Southeastern students who may not live near Hammond reduce commute time.”

Hardison explained the process that prospective participants go through to have access to the Livingston Center’s resources.

“A prospective Southeastern student who is seeking a college degree or wanting to take college credit courses would have to apply through the Office of Admissions and meet certain admissions criteria,” stated Hardison.

For prospective Life-Long Learning participants, however, they can simply browse the center’s website to find a non-credit course to their liking.

Some of the past Life-Long Learning courses have included Self-Care Yoga Monthly, Calligraphy, Painting, ACT Prep Classes, Conversational Spanish and many more.

Hardison explained what types of programming have been successful in the past.

“All of our programming has been truly successful,” stated Hardison. “This proves that the Livingston Parish area will help Southeastern Livingston Center to thrive as it meets the educational needs of its citizens.”