Southland Conference postpones fall sports

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, the Southland Conference announced that all fall sports will be postponed.

The Southland Conference Board of Directors decided that football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will not participate in any league competitions in the fall of 2020.

Instead, members of the conference are looking to incorporate them into the spring semester.

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” stated Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”

While some institutions have the option to participate in limited fall competition, the university announced that they will not be competing until spring.

Jay Artigues, director of athletics, shared that this decision was made to ensure the safety of student-athletes.

“Southeastern Louisiana Athletics supports our league’s decision,” said Artigues. “Our student-athletes’ safety and well-being is first and foremost. We’re prepared for an exciting and busy spring.”

Athletic directors within the Southland Conference are planning to meet with other Southland staff in order to plan for the spring semester.