University+introduces+new+self-reporting+system+for+students

The university has implemented the Lion Intervention Network, an online tool that students can utilize to report academic or personal challenges, including a specific disclosure form for issues related to the coronavirus.

In an email to faculty and staff, Dean of Students Dr. Gabe Willis outlined the circumstances in which students would need to self report. This includes experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 or testing positive themselves.

Faculty and staff who encounter students in any of these circumstances are encouraged to direct them through the Two-Step self-reporting system. The process includes the following:

Visit selu.edu/link Select “COVID-19 Disclosure Form” (Written in Blue) Complete Step 1 in its entirety Submit and proceed to Step 2 (Step 2 is a Google form that provides the university with additional information)

“Upon receipt of the report, the student will be contacted to determine the best action,” said Dr. Willis.

Self-reporting is a confidential system.

As assured by Dr. Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the UL System, “Providing an accurate, informative data picture while protecting individual privacy is achievable, and doing so will enhance our collective efforts to mitigate COVID-19 impacts.”

Advertisement