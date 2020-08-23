University announces closures due to tropical storms

All classes and scheduled activities from Monday Aug. 24 to Friday, August 28 have been cancelled in anticipation of tropical storms Laura and Marco.

The university announced the cancelation of all in-person class activities from Monday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug 28 in anticipation of the Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

The information was sent out through the university’s Emergency Alert System.

In the announcement, the university encouraged students who can safely do so to return home. Dining Services will remain open for those students who cannot return home.

Faculty members have been asked to implement disaster recovery plans.

“Employees previously identified as essential during tropical weather events should report to duty as scheduled,” informed the email. “Any questions should be directed to employees’ immediate supervisors.”

In response to user @official_dmk’s question on Twitter regarding online classes, the university confirmed that online classes are canceled as well.

“Yes, all classes(including online) are canceled Aug. 24-28,” the Twitter reply read.

Students and faculty are encouraged to monitor the university website for further updates.