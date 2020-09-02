University+releases+guidelines+for+campus+event+registration

Now that the fall semester is underway, campus life can begin again.

The university will allow campus activities to take place and has released guidelines for student organizations and departments on how to adapt to current measures and register events.

These guidelines adhere to existing measures adopted by state and local officials to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The university is allowing student organizations to sponsor campus events and submit Registration of Activities Forms beginning Sept. 3 to allow for proper event training. Events are limited to a 25-person participant limit and sanitizing stations are necessary.

According to the Interim Campus Event Registration Framework, in addition to an Event Host, all campus events must include a Social Distance Monitor.

A Social Distance Monitor must ensure that participants maintain a minimum of six feet apart and have face coverings, and they are responsible for enforcing the participant limit.

Advertisement

Along with the completion of the ROA Form by the Event Host, students must include a social distancing plan.

Violations of these guidelines may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct and university policy, according to the Campus Event Registration Framework.

No exceptions to the framework will be granted for registered student organizations.

The Campus Event Registration Framework can be found on the university’s website under the Policies and Procedures tab of the Student Affairs section of Campus Life.