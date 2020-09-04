Welcome+back+to+campus

Whether this is your first time on campus or you are returning, we know things may be a little (or a lot) different. We may not be able to gather as much or as close with our Southeastern family as we have in the past, but that will not stop us from getting through this fall semester together.

As a university alumna, some of my best memories at Southeastern involve gathering with my friends at events on campus. Now, as a staff member here, I want nothing more than for students to experience the fun gatherings I experienced as a student. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is affecting multiple aspects of our lives and changing the “norm.” It is important now more than ever to not only protect your own health but to think about the health of others.

The university has been preparing for your return to campus, so you may notice some changes designed to keep our campus community safe. Some examples of campus changes include new plexiglass barriers that have been installed in many areas, mask and hand sanitizer stations installed throughout campus and new cleaning protocols have been implemented.

When you return to campus there are some guidelines and policies you should be familiar with. Recently, our university issued a mask policy. This policy can be found on the university’s website under the COVID-19/Coronavirus update. In short, a mask is required to enter any building on campus and must be worn outside if social distancing measures cannot take place. It is imperative to wear your face mask correctly. Your face mask should cover both your nose and mouth.

Along with wearing a mask, the University Health Center would like to remind everyone to practice social distancing by maintaining six feet between you and others, covering your coughs and sneezes, not touching your face and washing your hands frequently or using hand sanitizer with 60% or more alcohol if you cannot wash your hands. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these recommendations. If you feel sick and/or have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19, you need to stay home, schedule a telehealth/virtual visit at the University Health Center and self-report on the LINK at the university website. Self-reporting is completely confidential and can connect you with resources on campus to help you during quarantine or isolation.

In addition to the new policies, procedures and aesthetics around campus, departments on campus have been working hard to plan virtual events as a way for students to still get involved in a safe manner. One of the best ways to keep up to date with events and departments is to follow them on their social media pages. We also have many resources readily available for you and all your needs.

Advertisement

Links to resources are available at The Lion’s Roar website.