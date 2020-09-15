Cardinal Newman becomes designated building for residential students with COVID-19

The on-campus residence building Cardinal Newman Hall is currently being used as the designated quarantine area for students who have contracted COVID-19. The dorm building is located on the corner of West Dakota Street and North Pine Street.

Cardinal Newman Hall, a co-ed residence hall located on West Dakota Street, houses approximately 96 residents each year. However, this year is different.

Starting in the Fall 2020 semester, Cardinal Newman Hall became the designated building where residential students who test positive for COVID-19 reside.

Students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate in the hall if they choose to stay on campus. The hall contains no residential assistants, and only students who have tested positive for the coronavirus can reside there.

Robin Parker, director of marketing and strategic initiatives for Auxiliary Services, stated that students who relocate to Cardinal Newman Hall are able to bring everything they need for the quarantine period.

“Students who temporarily relocate to Cardinal Newman Hall do not check out of their permanent housing assignment,” stated Parker.

This means that students do not have to move out of their current residence hall when isolating themselves in Cardinal Newman Hall.

Advertisement

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.”

Residents who test positive for COVID-19 and live in Cardinal Newman Hall generally self-isolate for one to two weeks before being released.

Before symptoms of the virus dissipate, students are asked to refrain from coming into contact with others. Students are, however, encouraged to spend time outdoors as long as they can remain socially distant from other students and faculty members, according to Parker.

Students who have not contracted the virus are not allowed to reside in or visit the residential hall. Although no visitors are allowed, representatives from various departments provide the students with assistance.

“Students isolating in Cardinal Newman Hall are sent a daily menu from Dining Services,” said Parker. “Meals are delivered daily, including breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Parker also added that students at Cardinal Newman Hall still have access to vending machines and the laundromat located on the main floor of the building.

The representatives who are in contact with students in isolation in the dorm come from departments such as Dining, Housing, the University Health Center, the University Counseling Center and the Office for Student Engagement, according to Parker.

Students who show symptoms of COVID-19, who test positive for the virus and wish to isolate on campus should contact University Housing at 985-549-2118 or through email at [email protected] Students can also self-report through the Lion Intervention Network at southeastern.edu/link.