Preparing for Miss Southeastern 2021

In preperation for the 60th Miss Southeastern Louisiana Pageant, Miss Southeastern 2020 Janine Hatcher shared her excitement for the upcoming event and gave advice to those who wish to compete.

It is that time of the year again where university students sign up to compete in the annual Miss Southeastern Louisiana University pageant.

The 2021 Miss SLU Pageant will be held on Jan. 22. Each contestant must complete the application process on the Campus Activities Board website and attend mandatory interest meetings and workshops.

Janine Hatcher, Miss SLU 2020 and a senior business management major, discussed how next year’s pageant will be run.

“The 60th Miss SLU Scholarship Competition this year will be conducted pretty similarly to previous years with the exception of a new phase to the competition, the Social Impact Pitch,” explained Hatcher. “We’ll have our judges, our MC’s, our candidates and all of our audience for the event at the beautiful Columbia Theatre in Hammond on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.”

Now in phase three, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts has transitioned to bringing life back into the theatre.

“The event will be in-person and socially distanced,” said Hatcher. “We will have the proper sanitation measures taken throughout the event and in the audience, as well as in line with state regulations.”

Advertisement

Hatcher shared her excitement for being able to host the event in-person.

“Similar to previous years, it will be free and open to the public,” described Hatcher. “Last year, Chelsey Blank, Miss Southeastern 2019, did a great job of bringing the competition back to the Columbia after many years, and I am proud and privileged to continue our relationship with them and host it at the theatre again. It worked perfect because there was a full house, and we’re so grateful that we’re able to do it there again this year with their amazing staff.”

Although her reign has been unique due to COVID-19, Hatcher has made the most of her title.

“My experience has been amazing,” enthused Hatcher. “It’s been a journey, and I always tell people and potential candidates how this opportunity has allowed me to amplify my voice and amplify my action in the community. Service is really what I have been focused on since the night I was selected for the job.”

The Miss America and Miss Louisiana competitions were postponed last summer to June 2021. Candidates from 2020 are still eligible to compete in the 2021 pageant.

“I am excited to continue serving until June 2021 when I compete for Miss Louisiana and look forward to having the 60th Miss SLU join me for the first time in competing together at Miss Louisiana as well,” said Hatcher. “I can say all of our former titleholders and myself are already excited to welcome her into the legacy and the lineage of Miss Southeastern.”

Hatcher shared her advice to those wishing to compete.

“To the ladies that are competing, I would say: be yourself, be true to who you are, enjoy being in each actual moment during the different phases of the competition and even the weeks of preparation beforehand,” advised Hatcher. “You are already gifted, talented, intelligent and powerful. Having the crown and the sash does not give you any of those qualities. You bring those qualities and all of your unique traits and your own legacy to the crown and to the job.”

If anyone has questions, Hatcher asks those who do to contact her directly.

“I am rooting for all of you and I support you 110%,” shared Hatcher. “If you have any questions, need clarification or have concerns please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or message me at @misssoutheastern via Instagram. I’m so excited for all of you to have this experience like I did and can’t wait to have some fun Jan. 22.”

The deadline to complete the Miss SLU application is Oct. 23 and can be found on CAB’s website.