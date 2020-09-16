Buy rings from Balfour

"Ring Days with Balfour" is scheduled to be held at the University Bookstore on Sept 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The university Alumni Center will be organizing “Ring Days with Balfour” in collaboration with Balfour Company to provide seniors an opportunity to buy rings.

The ring sales is scheduled to be held at the University Bookstore on Monday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Olivia Graziano, associate director of alumni programming, explained that certain precautions will be taken because of the pandemic.

“It will look pretty similar to what we have done in the past as far as tabling within the bookstore,” said Graziano. “There will be certain precautions. Of course, students will be asked to wear their masks, and they will provide hand sanitizer and things like that. The staff will also have masks and be sanitizing between sittings and things like that. For the most part, everything will look very very similar.”

Graziano shared that reservations will not be made.

“We are not doing any type of reservation system like we do for Grad Fair,” informed Graziano.

